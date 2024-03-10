Last fugitive of 76 people indicted in one of Ga.’s largest drug trafficking case arrested in Mexico

ATLANTA — The Federal Bureau of Investigation of Atlanta says they have arrested the final suspect in a drug conspiracy case.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The FBI indicted 76 people in Georgia in what officials are describing as one of the largest-ever indictments in the state.

Operation Ghost Busted is a multi-agency effort to disrupt a drug trafficking conspiracy in the Glynn County area.

Authorities said the drug conspiracy case remains the largest indictment in the Southern District of Georgia history.

According to court records, the USA v. Alvarez indictment described a drug trafficking operation tied to the Ghost Face Gangsters, described as a white supremacist criminal street gang, and includes allegations of multiple deaths from illegal drug overdoses.

The 118-count, 133-page indictment included the seizure of 43 firearms, a vehicle and over $53,000 in cash.

TRENDING STORIES:

On Saturday, FBI Atlanta agents along with law enforcement agencies in Mexico captured David D. Young in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico.

Officials say Young was the last fugitive of 76 people indicted in Operation Ghost Busted in January 2023.

On December 8, 2022, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Young after being charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute a controlled substance.

Young was transported back to the U.S.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Grandfather’s baseball card collection, much more stolen from Ga. storage center, deputies say





©2023 Cox Media Group