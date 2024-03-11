VIDEO: Man accused of holding wife hostage loses tire, crashes into drivers during wild chase

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett police helicopter captured a wild chase involving officers and a man accused of holding his wife hostage at gunpoint for days.

Lance Bradley Nelson faces at least nine charges following the chase on March 7, according to Gwinnett County police.

It all started when officers responded to a domestic dispute in the Brookefall Landing neighborhood. A woman told officers that Nelson, who she identified as her husband, assaulted her and threatened her at gunpoint with several firearms inside their home.

After two days, she was able to escape and run to a neighbor’s house for help while police say her husband hopped into a grey Mercedes SUV. Police found the car nearby and tried a traffic stop, but said Nelson took off speeding.

Gwinnett police brought in its aviation unit to track him. Around 5 p.m., police spotted Nelson on Sugarloaf Parkway near the Gas South Arena.

Police said he tried to enter one of the parking garages that was closed before continuing the chase.

The helicopter video shows officers trying to box in Nelson’s car, which loses one of its tires during the pursuit. Police said Nelson took off again but his SUV kept spinning before Nelson crashed into a truck and passenger car.

In the video, you can see him crawl out of the passenger side and run into the Holiday Inn parking lot. Officers confronted Nelson and took him into custody.

Police said Nelson had minor injuries and will be booked into Gwinnett County jail when he is released from the hospital. No one else, including the drivers of the cars Nelson crashed into, were hurt.

Nelson faces the following charges: kidnapping, false Imprisonment, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, family violence battery, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, and obstruction.

