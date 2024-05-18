Code enforcement officer arrested for illegal spying in Coffee County

DOUGLAS, Ga. — A City of Douglas code enforcement officer was arrested for illegally surveilling a teacher.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrest of Rodger Goddard, who was employed as the Code Enforcement Officer for the City of Douglas, Friday.

Goddard was arrested at the Douglas City Hall on Thursday.

The Coffee County Board of Education Police Department asked GBI to investigate him in February, after receiving a report that Goddard and another person were scene putting a tracker on a teacher’s car on school property.

The GBI said Goddard was also a Georgia POST-certified law enforcement officer. He’s been charged with surveillance which invade the privacy of another and making false statements.

Goddard was booked into the Coffee County Jail without incident and the investigation remains active and ongoing, according to the GBI.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Douglas at 912-389-4103.

