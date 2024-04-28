Man shot in head, another in private area after fight breaks out in northwest Atlanta: APD

ATLANTA — Two men are fighting for their lives after being shot Saturday night.
Around 11:10 p.m., Atlanta police were called to the 2000 block of Martin Luther King Junior Drive in northwest Atlanta.
When they arrived, officers found a 26-year-old man who sustained gunshot wounds to his head, chest, and leg. Officers also found a 33-year-old male who sustained an apparent gunshot wound to his private area.
APD said neither man was alert or conscious but was breathing. They were both taken to the hospital for medical treatment.
The investigation revealed that the men got into a physical fight with several other men, which led to gunfire.
The men’s identities were not released and no word on their current condition. The investigation is ongoing.
