Woman uses ‘private area’ to smuggle crystal meth into Georgia jail: Deputies

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A Calhoun woman is facing a list of charges after allegedly trying to smuggle illegal drugs into a jail.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Last Tuesday, Floyd County deputies were called to a home on Chatillon Road in Rome just before 9:30 p.m.

When authorities arrived, they learned Brandi Zelinka Dodds allegedly hit her boyfriend on the forehead between his eyes, causing him to bleed.

The sheriff’s office said the incident occurred in front of a 10-year-old child.

TRENDING STORIES:

Dubbs was arrested and charged with simple battery, cruelty to children and possession of a controlled substance.

While being searched at the Floyd County Jail, deputies reportedly found 77.6 grams of crystal meth hiding in Dubbs’ private area.

She’s now added trafficking illegal drugs and crossing guard lines with illegal drugs to her list of charges. She was booked into the Floyd County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

30th anniversary of Relay for Life of Gwinnett held Saturday

©2023 Cox Media Group