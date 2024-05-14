Teen hospitalized, 2 in custody after shooting at MARTA East Point Station

EAST POINT, Ga. — MARTA police have confirmed that one person was shot at the East Point Station on Tuesday morning.

According to MARTA PD, the shooting happened in the bus loop around 9:26 a.m.

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims learned that the victim is a 16-year-old. Police said the teen was shot in the thigh, but is expected to be OK.

Police said there are two suspects in custody, but have not yet released additional details.

This is a developing story. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims will have a live report on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

