USPS says mail delays in metro Atlanta improving after changes at Palmetto facility

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Officials with the United States Postal Service said they’ve made some major progress in resolving delays with mail in the metro Atlanta area.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Three elected officials have now made an official bipartisan inquiry into the alleged fraud at the Marietta Post Office and the major issues at the new Palmetto facility that are delaying mail for so many of you.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was in South Fulton County at the Palmetto facility Thursday, where there were no longer tractor-trailers lined up and wasting time just sitting around. That’s a huge improvement from the last three weeks.

TRENDING STORIES:

A spokesperson for the USPS said operations are improving.

“As we continue to make significant investments in the Atlanta area --- including new sorting machines, upgraded facilities and more efficient transportation, that will help ensure our organization can provide reliable delivery services for years to come.”

Senator Jon Ossoff was one of three officials to make an official inquiry into the issues, demanding answers.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“The postal service has one core job, and it’s to move mail on time,” Ossoff said.

The Georgia senator said mail delays impact people’s health and financial security.

“Whether or not folks are receiving medicine they need in the mail. Whether or not folks are receiving bills to pay them,” Ossoff said. “This can impact homeowners and renters and their ability to pay rent and pay mortgages.”

The USPS spokesperson couldn’t comment on the fraud investigation at the Marietta Post Office because that is an ongoing criminal investigation.

Georgia lawmakers demanding answers about alleged mail fraud

©2023 Cox Media Group