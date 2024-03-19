USPS delays could cause issues with absentee voting. Here’s what to do:

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The primary election in Cherokee County is two months away, but if you want to make sure your vote counts, you need to get your absentee ballot as soon as possible because of mail delays.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was in Cherokee County talking to election officials. The primary is May 21, but if you normally use absentee ballots, you should go to the elections office and ask for an application, fill it out and make sure it’s physically at the office by May 10 at midnight.

People across metro Atlanta complain about USPS delays

