Victor Hill moved from federal prison, transferred to community confinement

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A former Clayton County sheriff convicted of violating the civil rights of detainees under his care has been released from prison and has now been transferred to a halfway house.

Former Sheriff Victor Hill reported to FCI Forrest City Lowe in Forest City, Arkansas on May 15 to begin his 18-month prison sentence.

FCI Forrest City Low is “a low-security facility with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp,” according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

According to the Bureau of Prisons, the 58-year-old Hill was scheduled to be released on July 25, 2024.

But Channel 2 Action News has learned that Hill was transferred out of the prison around 7 a.m. Monday and is now in community confinement.

“Community confinement means the individual is in either home confinement or a Residential Reentry Center (RRC, or halfway house),” the Bureau of Prison said in an email to Channel 2 Action News.

A federal jury convicted Hill in October of violating the civil rights of six detainees at the Clayton County Jail. The government said Hill disregarded the detainees’ constitutional rights by putting them in restraint chairs for hours as punishment.

The Bureau of Prisons said for Hill’s safety, they could not disclose where he was transferred to.

