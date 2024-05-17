5 Troup high school students injured after car crashes with school maintenance truck

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Five Troup County high school students were injured in a car crash and two of them are in critical condition.

The crash happened around 12:39 p.m. Thursday off Whitfield Road and Hogansville Road.

The Troup County School System says the students were turning onto Hogansville Road when they were hit by a school maintenance truck.

Georgia State Patrol says the students failed to yield to the truck.

The impact sent the car crashing into the grass and ejected two of the students who had to be airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Georgia State Patrol says both are in critical condition. Neither GSP nor the district have released the victim’s names.

