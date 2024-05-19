Atlanta Streets Alive takes over Peachtree St. in Midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta Streets Alive is back!

The monthly open street event happens on three Sunday afternoons during the summer, from 1 pm to 5 pm.

About three miles of Peachtree Street are closed to vehicles and the street is taken over by pedestrians, bicyclists, roller skaters, joggers, etc.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Peachtree Street will be closed today, Sunday, May 19, from 15th Street to Mitchell Street.

Vehicles will be able to cross Peachtree Street at traffic crossings monitored by Atlanta police.

Atlanta Streets Alive is a free, all-ages event that encourages not only pedestrians and bicyclists to attend, but also welcomes e-bikes, e-scooters, OneWheels, skateboards, Segways, and similar devices.

And yes, you can bring your dogs (just make sure they are leashed and well-behaved and please be prepared to clean up after them.)

Atlanta Streets Alive will feature an outdoor karaoke party on the Peachtree Bridge over the Connector near the Medical Arts Building, a pop-up pickleball court just north of Hardy Ivy Park, a dance party at the Underground Atlanta outdoor plaza, more than 15 artists painting murals on roll-down doors along the route, and lots of vendors, music, and food options along the way.

This year, Atlanta Streets Alive will happen on Sunday, May 19, Sunday, June 16, and Sunday, July 28, between 1 pm and 5 pm.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Georgia could be holding onto cash that belongs to you… and you may not even realize it

©2024 Cox Media Group