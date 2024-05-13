Video shows man with gun moments before shootout that left him dead, 3 officers injured

ATLANTA — Exclusive video shows the moments before a man opened fire on Atlanta police, wounding three before the suspect was killed.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot was outside Grady Memorial Hospital Monday, where the most seriously wounded of the three officers had another surgery but is expected to survive. Another had surgery Sunday and is expected to be released later this week. A third is already recovering at home.

Many neighbors along Desoto Ave were standing in their front yards when the shootout started. One caught it on his security cameras.

“He seemed to taunt the police, and next, I heard a hail of gunfire,” Terry Greene said. “I heard it because I hit the floor.”

Video shows the man walking down the street with what appears to be a gun, on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

