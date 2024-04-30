‘I was not a pimp.’ Man with criminal past is now running to be metro sheriff – and it’s all legal

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A man who would like to become the top cop in Henry County has had a history of law enforcement run-ins himself.

A Channel 2 Action News investigation found Cornell “CJ” Madison’s history includes accusations he tried to hire a prostitute who was actually an undercover officer.

But despite currently being on probation, he is still allowed to run for sheriff.

“I will say this much, the state of Georgia says I can be a police officer, I can be a chief of police, I can be a marine defending our constitution, we all make dumb mistakes under dumb conditions,” Madison said.

