From arrest to deportation, we get up-close look at the work ICE agents do every day

ATLANTA — The murder of Athens nursing student Laken Riley has led to a rigorous debate about undocumented immigrants who commit crimes in the U.S.

Some are pushing for stiff penalties and more deportations while others are asking for updated border policies.

Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco got unfiltered access and rode along with immigration agents as they took an undocumented immigrant into custody and looked into the process and challenges ICE agents face every day as politicians in Washington decide what to do with people who are in our country illegally.

Francisco met up with ICE agents at an Ellenwood gas station, where immigration and customs enforcement officers met undercover.

Just before daylight, they got a call for a man who was arrested for battering his wife recently.

In a matter of minutes, ICE agents had Ulises Barrita Rios handcuffed and explained to him that he was under arrest for violating U.S. immigration laws.

