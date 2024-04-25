FDA, doctors warn about compounded Ozempic. What we found at metro weight loss clinics

ATLANTA — It’s a popular drug that millions of people are taking to lose weight, but the federal government and doctors are warning users about some versions of the drug Ozempic.

The FDA says improperly compounded versions of the drug can have serious consequences.

Channel 2 Action News went to several weight loss clinics across metro Atlanta that say they are selling the compounded version of the drug.

“I am on the semaglutide, the Ozempic,” said Ivanna Parra.

She said taking the compounded version is a risk she is willing to take to get to her goal weight.

“It’s been good. I’ve been able to lose 15 pounds,” Parra said.

