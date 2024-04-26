Georgia could be holding onto cash that belongs to you … and you may not even realize it

ATLANTA — It’s not a scam or a trick. It’s billions of dollars of Georgians’ lost money just waiting for them to claim it.

Channel 2 consumer investigator Justin Gray and our investigative team noticed likely tens and possibly hundreds of millions worth of that money was essentially hidden.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

We first started looking into Georgia’s unclaimed property program earlier this year because we noticed a big issue: Georgia’s searchable website for unclaimed property was only showing claims more than $50.

That means you could have had several claims for $20, $30 or $40 out there and you wouldn’t know about it.

“It’s our responsibility to try to unite them with their money,” State Revenue Commissioner Frank O’Connell said.

Channel 2 found that in 2023, the state returned only $39 million of the $253 million in unclaimed money it received back to the rightful owners.

After we started asking questions, the state made changes to its website to make all unclaimed property easier to find.

MONDAY on Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m.: We share the secret to collecting the cash that the state may owe you and one woman’s battle to get $23,000 left by her parents

MORE STORIES FROM 2 INVESTIGATES:

Georgia unclaimed property returns increased more than 10,000 in previous year, officials say

©2023 Cox Media Group