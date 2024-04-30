23-year-old GA woman 1 of 2 dead after falling into creek along Tenn. trail, police say

SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — Two family members have died after drowning in a Tennessee creek, according to police.
On Sunday at 7:13 p.m., Signal Mountain police and emergency responders in Tennessee were called to the area of Rainbow Lake Trail.
Authorities hiked about a mile down the trail and found a woman telling them three to four people hiked on the trail to the large creek.
Signal Mountain officials stated a woman tried to cross the creek, fell into a hole and went underwater.
A man jumped into the creek to try and save her and went underwater, too.
First responders jumped into the creek to save the victims. Crews conducted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful.
The two victims were identified as Greffania Merilus, 23, of Cohutta, Georgia, and Gullson Elve, 20, of Birchwood, Tenn. Officials said Merilus and Elve are family members.
Officials called it “a tragic accident.”
Signal Mountain, Tenn. is 125 miles from Atlanta.
According to Outdoor Chattanooga, Rainbow Lake is one of Signal Mountain’s most popular outdoor destinations. Middle Creek at the base of the dam. There is also a 100-foot-long suspension bridge over the creek, part of the Cumberland Trail.
