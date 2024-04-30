Elementary student found with kitchen knife on Forsyth school bus, officials say

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — An elementary student was found in possession of a knife, according to Forsyth County schools.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Friday morning, school authorities were notified about a situation on a school bus.

School officials said a Kelly Mill Elementary student was found with a kitchen knife.

TRENDING STORIES:

A letter was sent to parents and guardians informing them about the incident.

“As you know we take incidents like this very seriously. The student involved will face appropriate consequences in accordance with our school disciplinary policies,” the letter said.

School officials encourage parents to remind students about the importance of safety and responsibility and to “See Something, Say Something.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

This incident comes less than two weeks after a loaded gun turned up at Little Mill Middle School in Forsyth County.

Forsyth Sheriff Ron Freeman shared a video on Facebook about recent investigations into school threats.

Sasha Gibson, who says she has a daughter who will attend Little Mill Middle School next school year, is calling for “enhanced security measures across all schools.”

She has created a petition that has garnered over 300 signatures on change.org.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Dozens displaced after apartment fire in Cherokee County

©2023 Cox Media Group