Man, woman arrested after staging fake robbery, Gwinnett police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man and woman have been arrested after Gwinnett County police said they staged a fake robbery.

At around 4 a.m. on April 5, Esperanza Chacon called 911, saying she reported that she had been robbed while closing her business on Pirkle Road in unincorporated Norcross.

A man took about $2,8000 from Chacon before leaving the scene.

Detectives then began investigating the incident, looking at multiple cameras in the area of the robbery

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Detectives eventually identified 55-year-old David Cruz Galeano of Jonesboro as a suspect in the robbery. He was arrested on April 15.

After detectives interviewed Galeano, they determined that he and Chacon had fabricated the robbery.

TRENDING STORIES:

Chacon was charged with false report of a crime, theft by taking and party to a crime. Cruz was charged with armed robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Both remain in Gwinnett County Jail.

Anyone who thinks they may have been a victim of this duo is asked to call 770-513-5300.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

An Atlanta non-profit is giving out pre-paid fast food cards to those unhoused

©2023 Cox Media Group