Man, woman arrested after staging fake robbery, Gwinnett police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man and woman have been arrested after Gwinnett County police said they staged a fake robbery.
At around 4 a.m. on April 5, Esperanza Chacon called 911, saying she reported that she had been robbed while closing her business on Pirkle Road in unincorporated Norcross.
A man took about $2,8000 from Chacon before leaving the scene.
Detectives then began investigating the incident, looking at multiple cameras in the area of the robbery
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Detectives eventually identified 55-year-old David Cruz Galeano of Jonesboro as a suspect in the robbery. He was arrested on April 15.
After detectives interviewed Galeano, they determined that he and Chacon had fabricated the robbery.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Georgia could be holding onto cash that belongs to you… and you may not even realize it
- Elementary student found with kitchen knife on Forsyth school bus, officials say
- Neighbors catch squatter breaking into dead man’s home, police say
Chacon was charged with false report of a crime, theft by taking and party to a crime. Cruz was charged with armed robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Both remain in Gwinnett County Jail.
Anyone who thinks they may have been a victim of this duo is asked to call 770-513-5300.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group