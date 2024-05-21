Couple given urn full of dirt instead of baby's ashes by metro Atlanta funeral home, attorneys say

ATLANTA — A grieving Georgia family is suing a metro Atlanta funeral home and accusing the business of sending them an urn full of dirt instead of baby’s ashes.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was outside Emory University Hospital in Midtown Tuesday, where Alexus Taylor and Jalen Matthews said they spent a month with baby Josiah before he died. Josiah was born with Trisomy 18, a condition that prevents children from living a past a year.

The couple hired a local funeral home to handle the baby’s remains. They were given an urn with the baby’s “ashes,” but were later told their child’s remains were still at the funeral home.

