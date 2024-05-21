2 SC teens dead after jumping off bridge into lake on Georgia border

HARTWELL, Ga. — Two South Carolina high school students’ bodies were recovered from a lake on the Georgia border after they jumped off a bridge, according to WJCL.

Rayan Al-nasser, 16, and Zakaria Chaar, 15, were found dead in 15 feet of water Monday morning after they jumped off a bridge into Lake Hartwell on Saturday night.

Both boys were sophomores at D.W. Daniel High School in Central, SC. Lake Hartwell is on the border of Georgia and South Carolina.

According to WJCL, the boys’ friends called 911 Saturday night around 10:30 p.m. when they couldn’t find them.

Officials told WJCL that the boys were among a group of teens involved in a group chat daring each other to jump off the bridge, which is near the Twelve Mile Boat Ramp.

Deputies told WJCL that after the boys started jumping in the water, one landed awkwardly. Another student jumped in to help him and both boys became distressed. They both went under and didn’t resurface.

Another student had to be rescued after getting caught in the swift current under the bridge.

The school district released a statement, writing:

“The School District of Pickens County (SDPC) is heartbroken to learn of the passing of two students from D.W. Daniel High School. Our deepest condolences and prayers go out to the families, friends, and the entire D.W. Daniel High School community.

“The loss of these young lives is a profound tragedy, impacting not only their families but also their classmates, teachers, and the broader community. In times like this, our priority is to provide the necessary support and care to our students, staff, and families. SDPC has a dedicated team of school counselors, psychologists, and mental health professionals ready to assist anyone in need during this difficult time. We are also grateful for the support of community organizations that are stepping in to help.

“We ask for privacy and respect for the families as they navigate through this unimaginable loss. Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by this tragedy.”

