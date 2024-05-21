Multiple police agencies on scene of a shooting on Auburn Avenue

ATLANTA — Atlanta police and other police agencies are on the scene of a shooting.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
APD, MARTA police and Georgia State Police are all on the scene of the shooting on Auburn Avenue that happened in the early morning hours on Tuesday.
Channel 2 Action News are on the scene, speaking with police.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 21-year-old killed in crash on I-75 that killed 3 others was headed to graduation party, friend says
- Mom reveals more details about relationship between KSU student killed on campus, her accused killer
- Sweaty, wet suspects on the run following Milton home invasion, school lockdowns
The conditions of the people shot are unknown.
Details are limited at this time.
Channel 2 Action News will have more details LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This morning starting at 4:30 a.m.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group