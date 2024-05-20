Police ask people to avoid area around middle school as they search for home invasion suspect

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are asking people to avoid the area around an Alpharetta middle school as they search for someone tied to a possible home invasion.

Investigators confirmed they were searching the area around Haynes Bridge Middle School for a suspect who may be wanted in a home invasion that happened earlier in the day in Milton.

Channel 2 Action News has also received text messages sent to parents from the school district saying the middle school was on a lockdown.

Police said the suspect’s car was left abandoned near the school and are concentrating their search in the area of the Big Creek Greenway.

They are asking people who live in that area to remain inside and if you don’t need to be in the area, to avoid it.

Police said there is no danger to the public.

We are in contact with police to get more information about what is going on.

