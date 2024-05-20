2 GA teens killed, 3 injured in rollover ATV crash

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. — Two Georgia teenagers were killed and three others were injured in a UTV crash last week.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, on May 16 at around 5:20 p.m., a Polaris off-road vehicle was traveling west on Johnson Street in Thomas County and failed to stop for a stop sign. The Polaris entered the intersection and was hit by a Ford F250. Both vehicles flipped over.

The driver and passenger in the UTV were killed. A third person in the Polaris was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

According to GSP, there were five people in the Polaris.

WALB identified the victims as Jayden Copeland, 14, and Madison McDonald, 16. Another teen, 15-year-old Kendra Miles, was in critical but stable condition. Two other teens were life-flighted to hospitals in Florida, WALB reported. Their identities have not been released.

It’s unclear who was driving the Polaris.

