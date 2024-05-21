Sen. Ossoff announces $500,000 to strengthen cybersecurity job training for HBCU students

ATLANTA — U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff is on a mission to strengthen cybersecurity job training opportunities for metro Atlanta students.

On Monday, Sen. Ossoff announced that he is delivering Federal resources to strengthen the Cybersecurity Leadership Center at Clark Atlanta University.

This is hopes of increasing the number of career opportunities in the cybersecurity field and boosting opportunities for HBCU students.

“I’ve appropriated funds to strengthen the Cybersecurity Leadership Center at Clark Atlanta University, helping Clark Atlanta students prepare for rewarding and good-paying cybersecurity careers,” Sen. Ossoff said. “I thank Clark Atlanta President Dr. George T. French, Jr., Ph.D. for bringing this proposal to my office and for his leadership in the community.”

With the Federal funding, Ossoff’s office said CAU plans to enhance its current cybersecurity curriculum and offer students and faculty greater access to cybersecurity software and training programs.

Republicans and Democrats came together to deliver $500,000 for the project through this year’s bipartisan government funding package, working alongside Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock.

“We thank Senator Ossoff for the continued support of his office,” said President French. “Through collaboration with IBM, Clark Atlanta University pioneers the establishment of the Cybersecurity Leadership Center, fortifying students for burgeoning career paths in cybersecurity across Georgia. Our joint endeavor not only amplifies diversity in the cyber workforce but also enhances curriculum and equips individuals with cutting-edge tools to combat cyber threats. Together, we extend our reach beyond academia to empower communities far and wide.”

CAU’s Cybersecurity Leader Center partnered with IBM to prepare students for the increasing number of career opportunities in the cybersecurity field in Georgia and to meet IBM’s goal of increasing a more diverse cyber workforce within the United States.

“According to labor market information from the State of Georgia, the demand for cybersecurity employees will increase over the years with a projection of 11.8 percent, it is imperative that we prepare our students majoring in Cybersecurity to enter the cyber workforce within the United States and to excel in this field.” said Dr. Olugbemiga Olatidoye, Professor/Coordinator, Dual Degree Engineering Program (DDEP).

