Photo shows GA high school football player smiling at his graduation. Hours later, he was dead

ALBANY, Ga. — A photo shows a Georgia high school football player smiling with friends on the day of his graduation. Hours later, he was killed in a car accident.

David Mullins played football for Deerfield-Windsor high school in Albany and had plans to attend the University of Georgia in the fall.

He graduated on Sunday and was killed in a crash early Monday morning. in a crash in south Georgia early Monday morning, WALB reports.

The truck’s passenger, Vansh Patel, was ejected.

The truck hit a tree. Mullins was pronounced dead at the scene.

The community is now rallying around the family to raise money for Mullins’ funeral expenses and for a memorial to him on his high school campus.

The photo shared via GoFundMe shows Mullins flanked by friends in caps and gowns. Another photo shared by the school showed Mullins wearing UGA red and black.

Head Football Coach Brian McCrae posted a picture of Mullins in the hours after his death, writing that, “Last night we lost our big guy. Our rock. The Lord took David Mullins from us last night and none of us are ready to let him go.”

The GoFundMe has raised more than $20,000. There was also a fund set up at Colony Bank under The David Mullins Memorial Fund. You can donate to the GoFundMe HERE.

