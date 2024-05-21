You could get a job at Atlanta airport on the spot today

ATLANTA — A company is hiring on the spot for more than 100 positions at Hartsfield Jackson Jackson Airport lounges.

The career fair, presented by Klimb Jobs, will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at SpringHill Suites ATL Airport Gateway in College Park.

The event is providing employment opportunities for the unemployed and underemployed, according to a news release.

SodexoMagic, which was co-founded by NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, is sponsoring the event.

