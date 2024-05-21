7 children hospitalized after crash involving school bus in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The road in front of a Newton County elementary school is shut down after a crash that injured seven children.
Deputies say they were called to the scene of a crash on Covington Bypass Road in front of Middle Ridge Elementary School.
Seven students were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle involved was taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.
It’s unclear what led up to the crash.
Deputies say the road will be shut down until further notice. Drivers should find another route.
