Men sentenced after violent 2019 home invasion, robbery at southeast Atlanta Airbnb

ATLANTA — A pair of men have been sentenced in a trial that involved a violent home invasion that prosecutors said was set up by two female college lacrosse players.

Prosecutors said that in November 2019, defendants Maxx Pritchett, Tyrone Robinson, Lyndsey Kallish and Lauren Riley showed up at an Airbnb in the Reynoldstown neighborhood in southeast Atlanta.

Prosecutors said the women then left the party and waited in the car while Pritchett and Robinson, wearing masks and armed with guns, stormed the house and started to rob and beat the victims.

Prosecutors said the two women set up the home invasion robbery at a party because they knew the rental was full of cash and drugs.

