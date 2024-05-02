Man shot in the chest at Brookhaven apartment complex, police say

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — An argument escalated into a shooting in Brookhaven today.
Police say two men were arguing at 2124 Gables Drive at approximately 11:48 a.m. when one man shot the other.
Police arrived at Arium Lenox Park Apartments and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest inside an apartment.
The victim was taken to a hospital.
One person has been detained by police.
Neither the suspect nor the victim have been identified yet.
The victim’s condition has not been released.
