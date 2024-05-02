Plane crashes in front yard of east Georgia home

AUGUSTA, Ga. — A single-engine plane crashed Thursday morning in Augusta, according to fire officials.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Augusta Fire Department was the first emergency crew to arrive at the scene.

According to fire officials, the crash happened in the front yard of a home near Walton Way at 7:10 a.m. in Augusta.

TRENDING STORIES:

Authorities said they are actively working to manage and extinguish the fire. “Your safety is our priority,” the fire department said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) said in a statement to Channel 2 Action News:

A single-engine Beechcraft 36 crashed in a residential neighborhood in Augusta, Georgia. Only the pilot was on board. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide any updates.

IN OTHER NEWS:

17-year-old shot, killed in southwest Atlanta neighborhood Police are searching for the person or people responsible for killing a teenager in southwest Atlanta on Wednesday evening.

©2023 Cox Media Group