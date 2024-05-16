7 alleged gang members connected to multiple crimes in north Georgia, GBI says

HABERSHAM, Ga. — A multi-agency investigation led to several alleged Georgia gang members facing multiple charges.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Last year in October, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Gang Task Force investigated the Habersham Gangster Disciples street gang members and associates.

The gang members were linked to several crimes involving violations of gang terrorism, racketeering and selling illegal drugs.

Georgia and North Carolina agents conducted search warrants and arrest warrants on April 18.

TRENDING STORIES:

Those arrested include:

Roger Laquerrius Neal, 34, of Toccoa, GA, was charged with Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, and possession of Schedule III drug with intent to distribute.

Tyler Dallas Cagle, 33, of Waynesville, NC, was charged with Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, possession of Schedule III drug with intent to distribute, simple assault, and terroristic threats.

Sarah Smathers, 31, of Waynesville, NC, was charged with Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, and possession of Schedule III drug with intent to distribute.

Terry Ray Williams Jr., 20, of Waynesville, NC, was charged with Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, and possession of Schedule III drug with intent to distribute.

Shelby Page Stephens, 63, of Waynesville, NC, was charged with Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, and possession of Schedule III drug with intent to distribute.

Quillan Leshun Samuels, 25, of Gainesville, GA, was charged with Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, Terroristic Threats, and possession of Schedule III drug with intent to distribute.

Andrew Nelson Dover, 47, of Habersham County, GA, was charged with Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, and possession of Schedule III drug with intent to distribute.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Authorities warn of alligator sighting at west central Georgia lake The Hogansville Police Department says to be on the lookout for alligators.

©2024 Cox Media Group