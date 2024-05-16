Former college lacrosse player takes plea deal in violent home invasion robbery

One of two former Life University lacrosse players accused of orchestrating a violent home invasion robbery at a south Atlanta Airbnb accepted a plea deal Thursday.

Lauren Reilly and Lyndsey Kallish were accused of setting up the home invasion on Halloween night in 2019 by scoping out a party and then commissioning two friends to burst in with guns, beat and rob the victims. Prosecutors said the girls knew there would be drugs and cash in the home.

During opening statements, prosecutors said the former lacrosse players were obsessed with the gang, studio life and Young Slime Life.

The two men, Maxx Pritchett and Tyrone Robinson, were sentenced to 40 years in prison and 35 years in prison respectively. Both men are also accused gang members.

On Thursday, Kallish accepted a plea deal of 15 years probation because of her first-offender status. She will also be required to serve the first ten weekends in the county jail.

The same judge that sentenced Pritchett and Robinson, Judge Robert McBurney, sentenced Kallish.

