Former lacrosse players accused of planning violent Airbnb home invasion expected to testify

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two former college lacrosse players accused of planning a violent home invasion are expected to testify against two of their co-defendants who are currently on trial.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was outside the Fulton County Courthouse Tuesday, where he’s been following every development in the case for nearly five years.

Prosecutors said the two women charged in the case are not getting any kind of plea deal, nor are they getting any kind of special treatment. Prosecutors said they will stand trial at a later date.

In the meantime, two of their co-defendants are on trial.

Prosecutors said that in November 2019, defendants Maxx Pritchett, Tyrone Robinson, Lyndsey Kallish and Lauren Riley showed up at an AirBnb in southeast Atlanta. Prosecutors said the two women set up the home invasion robbery at a party because they knew the rental was full of cash and drugs.

Prosecutors said the women left the party and waited in the car while Pritchett and Robinson, wearing masks and armed with guns, stormed the house and started to rob and beat the victims.

