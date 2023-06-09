Former Ga. college athlete accused of staging house party armed robbery back in jail on drug charges

ATLANTA — A former college lacrosse player who is waiting to stand trial for a violent home invasion that happened during a house party is back in jail.

Lauren Rielly and Lyndsey Kallish, both Life University athletes, were accused of driving two masked men to a house party at an Airbnb in November 2019.

Seven people were robbed and several were injured, including a DJ whose skull was fractured when he was pistol-whipped.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Both women were released on bond, but Rielly found herself back behind bars on Thursday night and facing drug trafficking charges.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden has been following the case for years and was the only reporter in the courtroom on Friday.

Reilly appeared in court to ask a judge for a bond on new drug charges.

“There’s a pending case in Judge McBurney’s courtroom. We just ask that you set a reasonable bond in this case,” defense attorney Gregory Clement said.

The judge heard from prosecutors and other court officials before deciding not to grant Rielly bond.

“The defendant has three cycles beginning in 2019 and her last arrest was May 31 of this year,” prosecutor Shirley Gordon said. “Tampering with evidence, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana,...first degree home invasion, seven counts of armed robbery, aggravated assault with deadly weapon...There are several other charges. there were too many to list, your honor.”

TRENDING STORIES:





Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who is presiding over the home invasion case, wrote a letter ordering her bond in that case be revoked.

“Despite being on bond in this case for multiple serious violent felonies, defendant was granted a bond in her trafficking case,” Judge McBurney wrote.

Judge Jeffrey Frazier ultimately denied bond, saying “she poses a substantial risk to reoffending and danger to the community.”

Rielly’s attorneys declined to comment. It is unclear how this new case will impact the home invasion case.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Two college lacrosse players among 3 suspects charged in brutal home invasion Police said one of the gunmen remains on the run.

©2022 Cox Media Group