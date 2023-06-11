Level 3 of 5 risk for severe storms across parts of metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Scattered rain and storm to severe storms will move through north Georgia Sunday, including several waves.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says Sunday afternoon, there will be some breaks of the sun with a few storms and more later this evening.

While there could be strong storms during the day, the risk of severe weather moves in tonight and overnight.

Deon says parts of north Georgia will be under a level 2 of 5 severe weather risk and parts of north and west of Atlanta are under level 3 of 5 risk.

The storms will move in late tonight and move out before daybreak on Monday. You can expect a few morning showers around then clearing by Monday afternoon.

Here’s what you need to know:

Risk of damaging wind gusts, hail, and brief tornadoes

Expect heavy rains; possible isolated flooding

Temperatures will be in the 80s

Chance for rain and storms each day this week

PREVIOUS FORECAST:

Keep the rain gear handy for Sunday













