“Stupid” Dollar General heist lands 3 in jail, deputies say

GRIFFIN, Ga. — A failed Dollar General heist has put three people behind bars, according to the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 9 p.m. on June 5, Spalding County deputies arrived at a Dollar General on Jackson Road in Griffin, in reference to an armed robbery in progress.

Deputies said that three people entered a store and one of the robbers was armed with a handgun and started making threats.

A second suspect grabbed the cashier and a third served as a lookout, while the fourth suspect waited in the getaway car.

No shots were fired during the robbery, according to deputies.

Prior to the deputy’s arrival, the three suspects left the store and entered an awaiting getaway vehicle being driven by a fourth suspect.

The vehicle then left the store and traveled toward Henry County.

A Locust Grove Police Officer eventually spotted the car and tried to stop it. The car then pulled into a driveway, and two of the passengers fled and ran into a nearby wooded area.

Other responding Locust Grove officers were able to track and locate one of the fleeing suspects and took him into custody.

The two in the car were taken into custody without incident.

Tierra Davis, 27, of Atlanta was arrested for armed robbery and driving with a suspended license.

Jerico Williams, 23, of Atlanta was arrested for armed robbery, aggravated assault, kidnapping, false imprisonment, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Demarcus Timmons, 21, of Atlanta was arrested for armed robbery, false imprisonment and kidnapping.

“Around here there are a lot of people that are armed if they need to go out at that time of night. I don’t know how these guys do it in Atlanta, but robbing a store around here with customers inside at that time of night is a stupid thing for someone to try. The suspects are lucky that they had the opportunity to be captured and not the opportunity to be autopsied,” Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix said.

Dix thanked Locust Grove police for assisting with the capture of the robbers and said they anticipate more charges forthcoming.

Additionally, deputies said they were working to identify a fourth suspect.

