Police searching for man and woman accused of attacking workers at Clayton County Wendy’s

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are looking for two people accused of attacking employees of a Wendy’s.

On Saturday morning, just before 10:30 a.m., a man and woman were captured on surveillance video walking into the Wendy’s on the 2900th block of Anvilblock in Ellenwood.

Per the surveillance video, the man and woman were seen attacking multiple employees.

The extent of the attack remains unclear.

Clayton police are asking for the public’s help in identifying these two people.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-4026.

