‘My baby is never going to meet his father:’ Pregnant girlfriend of man killed at work wants answers

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are still looking for the person responsible for shooting and killing an off-duty security guard, 27-year-old Lanel Singleton, outside a nightclub over the weekend.

Kaila Hull, Singleton’s girlfriend who is 10 weeks pregnant with the couple’s first child, exclusively told Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin during WSB Tonight that she learned of his death from another security guard who performed CPR on him.

“I was immediately like, this is not real, this no,” said Hull.

His co-workers found it difficult to break the news to her, knowing their relationship and her pregnancy.

Atlanta homicide detectives revealed that a disagreement inside the Ten50 Social Club escalated, leading to multiple shots being fired in the parking lot.

Singleton died from his injuries at the scene.

She says she can’t imagine how one day she’ll have to tell their child about the tragedy that took place in a club parking lot.

“I know I’ve just been trying to keep myself together for the baby. It’s my first, and it’s his first as well. This is all new. And my baby is never going to meet Lanel, his father,” she said.

Detectives said the suspected shooter took off in a light green Nissan Murano.

Singleton’s family said they know who he is and are asking him to turn himself into police.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones spoke with Singleton’s mother during Channel 2 Action News on Tuesday afternoon.

“This is not the way. Running away is not gonna help you,” Naneinee Ross, his mother, said.

A balloon release vigil is planned for Wednesday at 6 p.m. at The Loft on Metropolitan Parkway, one of the clubs where Singleton worked.

The family set up a GoFundMe campaign to help offset funeral costs.

