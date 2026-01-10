Boxes of books dumped outside store by contractors cleaning out late author’s DeKalb home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Neighbors called Channel 2 Action News after they found boxes dumped in the parking lot of a vacant store.

Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes found that the boxes dumped on South Hairston Road were filled with brand-new books and other household items.

Contractor Marcus Drake was leaving Goodwill and making a trip to the county landfill when he noticed the trash.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“It’s upsetting, it’s really upsetting that people don’t care about the area,” Drake said.

Fernandes found an address on the boxes and went to the home listed, but it had been cleared out.

Police said the homeowner, John Davison, passed away several years ago. Earlier this week, a contractor cleaned out the home.

The contractor told Fernandes that his workers cleaned out the house, but were supposed to get rid of everything at the county landfill. He also said he would come and clean them up.

Fernandes says she learned that Davison was an author, musician, started a school in Africa and was a great neighbor.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group