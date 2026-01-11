3 shot near East Point MARTA station

EAST POINT, Ga. — MARTA police are investigating after three people were shot near the East Point Station on Sunday afternoon.

Officers say they were called to the station just before 1:30 p.m. for a shooting in the bus loop.

Police say one man was shot, while another man and woman were grazed by bullets.

All three victims were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not commented on what led up to the shooting or possible suspects.

