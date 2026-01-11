NWS preliminarily confirms EF-1 tornado in Carroll County during Saturday storms

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A National Weather Service survey team preliminarily confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in south Carroll County late Saturday morning.

Severe Weather Team 2 first warned about the possibility of severe storms early last week and tracked the storm live as they moved through, producing damage in several area counties.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said the storm survey will continue Sunday afternoon but, so far, the NWS team has found damage supporting wind speeds of 90-95 mph.

Monahan said a full report on the storm and tornado is expected later on Sunday.

Channel 2 Action News was in Carroll County on Saturday night, where residents showed how the winds had destroyed a barn.

Adam Pecht and his wife told Channel 2’s Cory James that the storms damaged their home and destroyed the barn, talking about the strong winds he and his wife experienced.

“It was very powerful,” Pecht said on Saturday. “The barn was literally gone in a matter of a second.”

Separately, a Cobb County family’s home was also damaged during the storms.

Channel 2’s Tom Regan spoke with a family that was just trying to watch the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl when a tree crashed through the house.

