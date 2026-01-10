Georgia couple say barn destroyed ‘in a matter of a second’ from strong storms Saturday

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Powerful storms on Saturday left behind a lot of damage to a home in Carroll County.

Adam Pecht and his wife are in disbelief after they said storms not only damaged their home but also destroyed their barn.

“It was very powerful,” Pecht told Channel 2’s Cory James. “The barn was literally gone in a matter of a second.”

Pecht said he was working out in his office when all of a sudden, “Out of nowhere, it just got really windy really fast. It sounded like a freight train coming through.”

Before he could step outside, his property was littered with debris.

TRENDING STORIES:

Tin from the barn was thrown on the ground. Some of it was tossed into the air, across the field, and into nearby power lines.

“All I was worried about was the dogs. We’re big dog people, and six dogs, they’re in that first stall, and the gate was open,” Pecht said. “I ran down right away and just started counting dogs, 1,2, 3, 4, 5, 6. They were all OK and threw them over the fence.”

Near the barn, a massive tree was uprooted. But it was not the only one.

A line of trees close by was stripped from the ground and left toppled over.

Brandon Wiggins, deputy director for Carroll County’s Office of Emergency Management, said no one was hurt.

“We had a pretty intense storm,” Wiggins said.

But the power of the storm is a reminder to be prepared.

“Stay safe, stay alert, have a mass notification system. Make sure you have a NOAA radio. Pay attention to Channel 2. Stay alert,” Wiggins said.

Wiggins said the National Weather Service is expected to go out Sunday morning to assess the damage.

©2026 Cox Media Group