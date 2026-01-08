Father, daughter found dead ‘deep in woods’ in apparent murder-suicide, deputies say

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office announced they were investigating an apparent murder-suicide deep in the county woods.

Deputies were sent to a scene off of Lower Burris Road on Tuesday afternoon, after a man called 911 at about 4 p.m. saying his brother in law had texted him a location.

Property records from the Cherokee County Tax Assessor’s Office show Curtis Evans has owned a home on Lower Burris Road since 1991.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

When the man went to the location, he told deputies he found his brother-in-law and niece dead, the sheriff’s office said.

Arriving at the scene in the woods, deputies and firefighters found Curtis Evans, 57, and Emily Evans, 28, both of Canton, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

While the incident remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office said “all indications are that Curtis Evans shot his daughter before taking his life.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group