Georgia IHOP accused of not paying workers. Sheriff: ‘You’ve lost your ever-loving mind’

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — An IHOP restaurant in Georgia is accused of not paying its workers for several days and weeks. The owner has now drawn the ire of the sheriff.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Chatham County Sheriff Richard Coleman said he was at the restaurant on Gateway Blvd this week when a waitress came to him in tears. He said the waitress claimed that she hadn’t been paid for over 80 hours of work.

“It broke my heart to see what was going on,” Coleman said in a Facebook Live video on Wednesday.

The sheriff said other workers came forward to say they haven’t been paid in weeks. He called out the franchise owner.

“You’re not going to tell me that they don’t have rules and procedures to go by. To sit here, labor people day-after-day, week-after-week and not receive a paycheck? You’ve lost your ever-loving mind.”

TRENDING STORIES:

The sheriff accused the owner of operating with an expired business license.

WJCL, the ABC affiliate in Savannah, went by the restaurant and spoke with the restaurant’s manager, who denied any wrongdoing.

“We don’t have that problem in here, we pay our servers,” the manager told WJCL.

Coleman promised to get to the bottom of the situation.

“You hit the wrong customer on the wrong day.”

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to IHOP corporate office for a comment.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group