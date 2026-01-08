Shedeur Sanders home burglary: 3 suspects arrested in Georgia, 1 on the run

Three people have been arrested in Georgia in connection to a burglary at the home of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

The crime happened Nov. 16 during Sanders’ NFL debut, and approximately $200,000 worth of items were taken.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Medina County Sheriff’s Office identified three suspects who were arrested in the metro Atlanta as: Jarvet Myrick, arrested Nov. 26; DeAndre Jackson, arrested Dec. 16; and Maurice Xavier Taylor, arrested Dec. 29.

A fourth suspect, who the sheriff did not identify, remains on the run.

All the latest developments on the investigation and connection to Georgia, today on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group