Local

Shedeur Sanders home burglary: 3 suspects arrested in Georgia, 1 on the run

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals - NFL 2025 FILE - Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on January 04, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
By WSBTV.com News Staff

Three people have been arrested in Georgia in connection to a burglary at the home of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

The crime happened Nov. 16 during Sanders’ NFL debut, and approximately $200,000 worth of items were taken.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Medina County Sheriff’s Office identified three suspects who were arrested in the metro Atlanta as: Jarvet Myrick, arrested Nov. 26; DeAndre Jackson, arrested Dec. 16; and Maurice Xavier Taylor, arrested Dec. 29.

A fourth suspect, who the sheriff did not identify, remains on the run.

All the latest developments on the investigation and connection to Georgia, today on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read