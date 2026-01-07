Dramatic police chase to catch Gwinnett County burglary suspect caught on video

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Newly released video shows the dramatic chase for a burglary suspect in Gwinnett County accused of terrifying a homeowner while she was home.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was on Singleton Road, where the victim said she hid while calling 911 as 31-year-old Cedric Johnson tried to break in.

Johnson tried to run off onto Singleton Road as the victim got police on the phone.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers say it all started when Johnson tried to smash his way into the victim’s home on Dec. 15, 2025.

The victim showed Channel 2 Action News the damage to her windows after the burglary attempt in December.

When she called 911, she said Johnson was ransacking her home.

TRENDING STORIES:

Body camera shows how a Gwinnett County police officer found the suspect still at the house when they arrived, but not willing to stick around.

The officer chased Johnson onto Singleton Road, where he dodged another officer in a patrol car before falling into some bushes.

In the wake of the incident, a relative of the victim said she’s thankful for the fast police response.

“We’re glad police are good,” a family member said.

Gwinnett County Police Cpl. Angela Carter said it “helped that the homeowner was able to give live updates from the video footage.”

Carter said the victim was able to stay on the phone and give details to dispatchers that helped officers on the scene know exactly who they were looking for.

Thanks to that information, and teamwork by officers, Johnson was arrested and charged with burglary.

“A quick response to this location definitely helped,” Carter said.

Police said the case shows that when people have the right tools, and officers respond fast, there’s nowhere left for criminals to run.

“Do whatever you can to help protect your home,” Carter said.

Police also told Channel 2 Action News Johnson was wanted out of Cobb County for a separate burglary charge.

He remains in jail in Gwinnett County and was not awarded bond.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group