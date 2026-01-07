North Atlanta HS scissor stabbing suspect granted bond; victim has permanent injuries, attorney says

ATLANTA — A 17-year-old student from North Atlanta High School, was granted bond Wednesday after being accused of stabbing a classmate with scissors during an attack in the hallway.

The judge granted Monterris Patterson Jr. bond with strict conditions.

The victim’s family told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden they are living in fear due to the circumstances and believe that Patterson should remain in custody.

Video of the fight and stabbing was posted online.

During the court hearing, the prosecution presented evidence related to the case, while family and friends of both the victim and the defendant were in attendance.

Musa Ghanayem, the attorney for the victim’s family, provided updates on his injuries, calling them severe.

“He’s been stabbed in both temples, straight in the forehead, in the eye and the neck. He’s going to have permanent injuries from this,” Ghanayem said.

Atlanta Public Schools announced that their investigation into the incident remains ongoing but did not have any other statement.

Patterson’s attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

