Uber driver charged with raping passenger in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An Uber driver is accused of sexually assaulting a passenger in metro Atlanta.

Uber told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell it removed the drivers access to the app. A spokesperson said they fired the driver as soon as they found out.

The victim booked the trip, got into the Uber and at some point, police say he sexually assaulted her.

The 20-year-old woman filed a report with Cobb County Police days before Christmas.

Other women in Cobb County said they were shocked to hear about it.

“I don’t think it’s fair for her to go through that while he still gets to live his life and she has to live with that,” Karen Gutierrez said.

Police say Antonio Gerardo Badilla Valerio sexually assaulted the victim somewhere near Windy Hill Road and Cobb Parkway.

The arrest warrant for Badilla Valerio stated he is wanted on felony charges of rape and two other charges.

A mugshot photo of him was taken for a previous crime he was accused of committing in Gwinnett County.

“We take reports of this nature extremely seriously, and this disturbing behavior has no place on the Uber platform,” the company said in a statement. “We removed the driver’s access to the app as soon as this was reported to us.”

