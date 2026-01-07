Georgia state income tax: Senate committee unveils plan to eliminate it

ATLANTA — A committee of Georgia senators is meeting Wednesday to discuss plans to eliminate the state income tax.

Committee Chairman Blake Tillery, who is also a candidate for Lt. Governor, and his colleagues are recommending making the first $50,000 for individual earners and first $100,000 for joint filers tax free, starting in the 2027 tax year.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The committee also recommends reducing state income tax rates for all other families and businesses.

In Georgia, the income tax rate on individuals and corporations are the same, thanks to a law passed in 2024 that ended rate disparities.

RELATED STORIES:

“The end goal is already clear: Elimination of the personal income tax in Georgia,” Tillery told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot previously.

The initiative is also supported by current Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who has also made it a cornerstone of his campaign for governor.

“If we want to continue to stay competitive here in the state of Georgia and continue to be the number one state to do business, we’ve got to be looking for ways to keep competitive,” Jones said.

According to the committee’s recommendations, this would “completely eliminate the state income tax on 2/3 of all working Georgians while drastically reducing the tax burden on everyone else.”

Georgia families and businesses “would see a significant reduction in their state income taxes with reductions planned over a period of several years to get their state income tax liability to zero.”

Officials said the proposal does not include increases for sales taxes, nor would it create a state property tax or reduce government service funding for Georgians in need of assistance.

“This proposal will allow hard working Georgians, like first responders, educators, front-line sales workers and many others, the chance to get their head above water and catch their breath,” the committee said in its proposal.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group